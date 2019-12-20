Middle Earth: Dealing with the diaspora: Catering to Chinese clients

This week on Middle Earth, Aladin and his guests take a look at the film production industry in Europe. Li Boyan and William Wang, both industry professionals working and living in France, help provide some insight. They reflect on what they’ve experienced over their years shooting and producing film projects and advertisements, describe what it’s like working as middlemen for Chinese clients who come to France (a majority of which they are able to procure through WeChat), and share their thoughts on collaborating across cultures in Europe as young professionals from China.