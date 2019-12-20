Trump has ‘a very good talk with President Xi’

The semi-literate president of the United States today tweeted:
Had a very good talk with President Xi of China concerning our giant Trade Deal. China has already started large scale purchaes [sic] of agricultural product & more. Formal signing being arranged. Also talked about North Korea, where we are working with China, & Hong Kong (progress!).
The South China Morning Post has coverage of the tweet and its context. In another front of the U.S.-China techno-trade war, the Wall Street Journal reports (paywall):
The U.S. escalated its efforts to counter Chinese government programs to draw on the skills of top scientists in the U.S., requiring a Michigan research institute to pay $5.5 million to resolve allegations it made false claims about the Chinese grants its researchers received.
The novel settlement announced on Thursday—the first of its kind—is part of a growing U.S. effort to try new legal avenues to address what it sees as threats from so-called talent programs run by the Chinese government. U.S. officials say the programs create conflicts of interest and offer incentives to bring intellectual property back to China.
See also Bloomberg (porous paywall):
Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 isn’t planning to attend the World Economic Forum in January, according to people familiar with the matter, taking one option for a face-to-face meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump off the table.
—Jeremy Goldkorn
