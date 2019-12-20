 Uganda to China: Buy our stuff! - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Uganda to China: Buy our stuff!

Premium Access

pasted image 0 11

Uganda’s national flag.

Trump’s tariffs may have damaged the American economy, and American farmers will never again be able to rely on the Chinese market no matter what short-term promises are being made right now. All in all, it’s been lose-lose for the U.S.

But perhaps the tiny African nation of Uganda will win with a new bargaining strategy for dealing with Beijing, learned from America: “Buy our agricultural goods!”

The South China Morning Post reports:

African countries want China to open up its markets to the continent’s agricultural products, Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni told top Chinese diplomat Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪 after Beijing vowed to boost agricultural trade with the United States.

In a meeting with Yang in Uganda, Museveni said an increasing number of African countries wanted to sell to the lucrative Chinese market. He said Africa had a surplus of agricultural products despite exporting to Europe and the US, partly because trade between African countries remained low.

“Africa’s 54 countries have come together through market integration in blocs such as Comesa [Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa] that are not sustainable,” Museveni said. “The surplus of production needs another intercontinental market and an external market like China to come in.”

China is Africa’s largest trading partner, having surpassed the US in 2009. Africa’s trade with China was worth US$204 billion last year, according to figures from China’s Ministry of Commerce.

Things could get interesting. The South China Morning Post says that a “giant increase in China’s imports from the U.S. would come at the expense of other trading partners, which are concerned at the prospect of the phase one trade deal:

Analysts say US$200 billion purchase agreement is mathematically possible, but wonder about long-term impact on trade and supply chains.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Share
    Trump has ‘a very good talk with President Xi’ Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Middle Earth: Dealing with the diaspora: Catering to Chinese clients

    The editors December 20, 2019

    Editors note for December 20, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    Trump has ‘a very good talk with President Xi’

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    Beijing bares its teeth in Stockholm, again, as Canada wonders what to do

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    China’s great game in the Middle East

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    New rules mean internet censorship to get worse

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 20, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.