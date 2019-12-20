 Week in review for December 20, 2019 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Week in review for December 20, 2019

Premium Access

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:

  • China’s ambassador to Germany, Wú Kěn 吴恳, said on November 20, per Xinhua: “Unfoundedly excluding Huawei’s involvement from setting up a 5G network in Germany would be blatant discrimination against Chinese companies and would send the wrong signal of protectionism.” His language has gotten stronger since then and was called “a blunt threat” by Thorsten Benner, the director of the Berlin-based think tank Global Public Policy Institute.
  • The live screening of a match between Arsenal and Manchester City was canceled by China Central Television after Arsenal’s third-generation Turkish-German professional soccer player Mesut Özil tweeted the flag of East Turkestan and slogans in Turkish about the oppression of Uyghurs.
  • Ilham Tohti, the Uyghur economist and professor at Minzu University, was awarded the European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize. In January 2014, he was detained and charged with “separatism.” He was then convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment after a secret trial, a decision that the Xinjiang High People’s Court upheld in November 2014.
  • The American government secretly expelled two Chinese Embassy officials this fall after they drove onto a sensitive military base in Virginia, according to the New York Times.
  • Changes to the charters of three prestigious Chinese universities — Fudan in Shanghai, Nanjing, and Shaanxi Normal University in Xi’an — “that place absolute adherence to Communist Party rule over academic independence have provoked heated online debate and prompted some prominent academics to raise concerns amid a backdrop of tightening ideological control on China’s campuses,” reports the Wall Street Journal.
  • A phase one trade deal “is done,” per U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer. Chinese state media is remaining positive, and enjoying the sugar high given to financial markets by the as-yet-unsigned phase one deal.
  • President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 traveled to Macao this week to attend a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of Macao’s return to the mainland, which falls on December 20. Xinhua praised Macao for its successful implementation of “one country, two systems,” for the “integration of Macao’s development into that of the country,” for ensuring China’s constitution “is well respected,” and for safeguarding “national security and unity.”
  • A hacking group associated with the Chinese government has been quietly targeting companies and government agencies for the last two years via a global espionage campaign, according to Bloomberg.
  • The Xinjiang regional government was “deleting data, destroying documents, tightening controls on information and has held high-level meetings in response to leaks of classified papers on its mass detention” of Muslim minorities, the Associated Press reported on December 14.
  • China’s top education authority on Monday promised to act against sexual assault and harassment on college campuses, saying that educators who face allegations of sexual misconduct would face stronger consequences in the future.
  • China’s first home-built aircraft carrier was officially commissioned by President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 on December 17. Shandong is the name of the new warship.
  • An official list of the top 10 buzzwords in Chinese media in 2019 has been unveiled. The list includes terms like “night economy” (夜经济 yèjīngjì), “first year of the 5G era” (5G元年 wǔ G yuánnián), and “stop the violence and end the chaos” (止暴制乱 zhǐbàozhìluàn).
    Share
    Links for December 20, 2019 Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Nostalgia in Macau, warnings for Hong Kong

    Anthony Tao December 20, 2019

    Links for December 20, 2019

    The editors December 20, 2019

    Editors note for December 19, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 19, 2019

    Jailed Uyghur scholar wins EU rights award as European Parliament condemns Xinjiang repression

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 19, 2019

    Chinese hackers and Operation F**k Me

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 19, 2019

    Nationalism ruined my Chinese friendships

    Anthony Tao December 19, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.