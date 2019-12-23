Featured on SupChina for December 23, 2019

Frankie Huang, a writer who moved from China to Kansas in the third grade, reflects on how she broke free from the false promises of the model minority myth in this personal essay:

The experience of living as a member of the majority in China freed me from the constant need to uphold a false monolithic view of what Asians can or should be. Once I no longer saw myself as a collection of stereotypes and cliches, I truly understood the smallness of that prior existence. I stopped keeping my head down during discussions and became vocal in sharing my own ideas at work; I no longer took on extra workloads just to be more useful; I stopped suppressing my creative side and began thinking seriously about making art for a living, something I have always loved in secret.