Links for December 23, 2019

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Tesla’s moving really fast in China
Tesla arranges over $1.4 billion in financing from China / Bloomberg (porous paywall)
Tesla Inc. has lined up more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in financing from local banks for its Shanghai factory as it prepares to begin deliveries of China-made Model 3 sedans in the country, people familiar with the matter said.
—The company may lower the price of locally assembled sedans by 20 percent or more next year as it starts using more local components and reduces costs, people familiar with the matter have said.
Tesla Inc. bucked a downturn in the world’s biggest electric-vehicle market as new-car registrations soared 14-fold last month in China, giving the Model 3 maker momentum as it prepares to begin deliveries from its multibillion-dollar Shanghai factory.
The new entertainment feature, which will arrive via an over-the-air software update, will include the popular Tencent games Happy Landlord, Happy Mahjong and Happy Upgrade, along with video apps Youku and Bilibili, Tesla said in a post published on its official WeChat public account Friday.
“The regulations will allow customers to return purchased EV for a refund or exchange if they prove to be faulty in major components such as batteries and electric motors.”
The booming funeral industry needs talent
The lives of China’s young undertakers / Sixth Tone
In 2018, the funeral sector was estimated to be worth about 200 billion yuan ($31 billion), and as China’s population ages, demand for trained morticians is only projected to grow.
Despite the need, deep-seated stigmas surrounding death in Chinese culture mean the profession remains taboo. According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, China only had 4,043 funeral agencies in 2018, less than one-quarter the amount in the United States, and the country graduates less than 1,000 students from funeral service-related majors every year.
China cuts tariffs on global goods
After truce with U.S., China cuts tariffs on many global imports / NYT (porous paywall)
China said on Monday that it would lower tariffs on a range of goods imported from around the world starting on Jan. 1, moving to support domestic consumers even as a trade truce with the United States has relieved some of the pressure on the Chinese economy.
Tech winter
Shares of China’s chipmakers drop as state-backed fund plans to cut stake / TechNode
Investors are running scared after China’s semiconductor-focused investment fund announced Friday plans to cut its stake in three chipmakers.
- China’s Tencent chilled by ‘cold winter’ in business environment as it bets on fewer companies this year / SCMP
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, one of the most active investors in the technology world, has significantly scaled down on investments this year after a bullish investing spree in 2018.
TikTok’s global headquarters will not be in America
TikTok searches for global headquarters outside of China / WSJ (paywall)
“Singapore, London and Dublin are among cities being considered; no U.S. city made shortlist.”
Vaping devices company files for IPO
Chinese electronic cigarette maker Smoore files for IPO in Hong Kong amid sales ban / Caixin
Chinese vaping device manufacturer Smoore International has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, more than a month after Beijing issued a notice urging the industry to stop selling and advertising electronic cigarettes online.
Streaming beats the theater for China’s movie watchers
Stats on online ticketing, streaming show web’s impact on China’s film industry / Variety
While 66 million movie tickets were sold for last year’s top 10 highest-grossing films in China, those same films have been viewed 503 million times online.… As of June, China was home to 759 million people watching online content, including short-form videos…
The percentage of movie tickets sold online has grown steadily in recent years, climbing from 76.1 percent in 2016 to 81.6 percent in 2017 and 84.3 percent last year.
The cost of censorship
Online content rules leave platforms holding the bag / China Film Insider
Some of China’s biggest technology companies including Bytedance and Kuaishou may find themselves increasingly accountable for content on their platforms with the release of finalized online content regulations [by the Cyberspace Administration of China on its website Friday in Chinese].
POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:
China launches Ethiopia’s first satellite
Ethiopia has launched its first satellite into space with China’s help / Quartz (porous paywall)
—The Chinese satellite was designed and built at a cost of $8 million, with China paying around $6 million of the capsule’s price, according to the head of the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute (ESSTI) at Addis Ababa University.
—Though it was launched from China its command and control center is based at the Entoto Observatory and Space Science Research Center (EORC) in Ethiopia, which is part of the Ethiopian Space, Science and Technology Institute (ESSTI).
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong’s tears of anger: How a democracy movement radicalized / LARB
A long narrative story by Alec Ash following one frontline fighter as he dodges the tear gas.
Thousands join Hong Kong rally to condemn crackdown on fundraising platform and call for sanctions against HSBC / SCMP
Thousands gathered in downtown Hong Kong on Monday night for a rally to condemn a police crackdown on a major fundraising platform for anti-government protesters and to call for sanctions against HSBC, which shut down its account earlier.
香港警方警告暴徒：停止破坏香港 还市民和平节日 / Xinhua News Agency
The stick: The home page of China’s central state news organ says, “Hong Kong police warn thugs: stop sabotaging Hong Kong.”
Five Hong Kong youths to join UN as junior professional officers / Xinhua
The carrot: “Five Hong Kong youths will join the United Nations next year as the first batch of Hong Kong junior professional officers recommended by China’s central government to the UN.”
Chinese citizens abducted by pirates in West African waters
Four Chinese nationals abducted in Gabon pirate attack: embassy / Xinhua
Four Chinese nationals working for the fishing company Sigapeche were abducted by pirates who robbed two company vessels in waters off Owendo port in Gabon’s capital here on Sunday morning, the Chinese embassy confirmed.
Chinese vessels in Taiwanese waters
Two Chinese fishing boats seized for poaching in Taiwan waters / Focus Taiwan
Two Chinese fishing boats were seized and 16 fishermen detained Sunday for illegally fishing in Taiwan waters, according to a statement released that day by the Coast Guard Administration.
The global battleground between China and the U.S.
A jungle airstrip stirs suspicions about China’s plans for Cambodia / NYT (porous paywall)
The Chinese military’s “string of pearls” strategy depends on far-flung regional outposts. Some think Cambodia is becoming one.
- At the edge of the world, a new battleground for the U.S. and China / NYT (porous paywall)
—A senior Faroe Islands government official was recently caught on tape saying that the Chinese had offered to boost trade between the territory and China — as long as Huawei got the 5G network assignment.
—Herálvur Joensen, a senior aide in the Faroese government, was caught on tape saying China’s ambassador had threatened to block a trade deal — and more fish sales — if Huawei was not used for the 5G network.
Malaysia vs. China in the South China Sea
Malaysian FM: China’s ‘nine-dash line’ claim ‘ridiculous’ / Al Jazeera
—”For China to claim that the whole of South China Sea belongs to China, I think that is ridiculous,” Saifuddin said in response to an Al Jazeera question about Malaysia’s decision last week to take its case to the United Nations.
—On December 12, Malaysia formally filed a submission seeking clarity on the limits of its continental shelf beyond the 322 kilometer (200 nautical miles) exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the disputed body of water claimed by several countries in the Southeast Asian region.
Repression of civil society
China police remove prominent labor activist in home raid / SCMP
—Witness saw about a dozen police and plainclothes men take Chén Wěixiáng 陈伟祥 and his colleague into custody on Tuesday.
—Chen’s detention caps a dark year for Chinese civil rights advocates.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Hebei’s world-famous stunt drinker
Chinese ‘fatty’ becomes Twitter sensation by drinking beer / Reuters via SCMP
Another profile of Liú Shìchāo 刘世超, the farmer from rural Hebei who has gone viral on Twitter for developing his own style of what Deadspin dubbed “stunt drinking.” Can’t get enough of Liu? See also Meet the Chinese stunt drinker who went viral on Twitter from Goldthread.
Freezing eggs and discrimination against unmarried women
Chinese woman sues hospital after it refuses to freeze her eggs because she is unmarried / SCMP
Single woman sues Beijing hospital for refusing to freeze her eggs / Sixth Tone
China blocked her from freezing her eggs. So she sued. / NYT (porous paywall)
The rigid rules force dozens of Chinese women to flock to countries such as the United States and Thailand each year to seek out hospitals that provide them with in vitro fertilization, egg freezing and other reproductive technologies that are unavailable to them at home.
Independent theater
Chinese dramatists battle censors’ push for ‘Red’ theatre / AFP via HKFP
[S]mall, often impromptu, avant-garde performances in which independent show-runners walk a razor-thin line between censorship and artistic freedom [are] what might be considered China’s version of ‘off-off-Broadway.”
