Links for December 23, 2019

Tesla Inc. has lined up more than 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) in financing from local banks for its Shanghai factory as it prepares to begin deliveries of China-made Model 3 sedans in the country, people familiar with the matter said. —The company may lower the price of locally assembled sedans by 20 percent or more next year as it starts using more local components and reduces costs, people familiar with the matter have said.

Tesla Inc. bucked a downturn in the world’s biggest electric-vehicle market as new-car registrations soared 14-fold last month in China, giving the Model 3 maker momentum as it prepares to begin deliveries from its multibillion-dollar Shanghai factory.

The new entertainment feature, which will arrive via an over-the-air software update, will include the popular Tencent games Happy Landlord, Happy Mahjong and Happy Upgrade, along with video apps Youku and Bilibili, Tesla said in a post published on its official WeChat public account Friday.

“The regulations will allow customers to return purchased EV for a refund or exchange if they prove to be faulty in major components such as batteries and electric motors.”

The booming funeral industry needs talent

The lives of China’s young undertakers / Sixth Tone

In 2018, the funeral sector was estimated to be worth about 200 billion yuan ($31 billion), and as China’s population ages, demand for trained morticians is only projected to grow. Despite the need, deep-seated stigmas surrounding death in Chinese culture mean the profession remains taboo. According to the Ministry of Civil Affairs, China only had 4,043 funeral agencies in 2018, less than one-quarter the amount in the United States, and the country graduates less than 1,000 students from funeral service-related majors every year.

China cuts tariffs on global goods

After truce with U.S., China cuts tariffs on many global imports / NYT (porous paywall)

China said on Monday that it would lower tariffs on a range of goods imported from around the world starting on Jan. 1, moving to support domestic consumers even as a trade truce with the United States has relieved some of the pressure on the Chinese economy.

Tech winter

Shares of China’s chipmakers drop as state-backed fund plans to cut stake / TechNode

Investors are running scared after China’s semiconductor-focused investment fund announced Friday plans to cut its stake in three chipmakers.

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, one of the most active investors in the technology world, has significantly scaled down on investments this year after a bullish investing spree in 2018.

Chinese vaping device manufacturer Smoore International has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, more than a month after Beijing issued a notice urging the industry to stop selling and advertising electronic cigarettes online.

While 66 million movie tickets were sold for last year’s top 10 highest-grossing films in China, those same films have been viewed 503 million times online.… As of June, China was home to 759 million people watching online content, including short-form videos… The percentage of movie tickets sold online has grown steadily in recent years, climbing from 76.1 percent in 2016 to 81.6 percent in 2017 and 84.3 percent last year.

Some of China’s biggest technology companies including Bytedance and Kuaishou may find themselves increasingly accountable for content on their platforms with the release of finalized online content regulations [by the Cyberspace Administration of China on its website Friday in Chinese].

China launches Ethiopia’s first satellite

Ethiopia has launched its first satellite into space with China’s help / Quartz (porous paywall)

—The Chinese satellite was designed and built at a cost of $8 million, with China paying around $6 million of the capsule’s price, according to the head of the Ethiopian Space Science and Technology Institute (ESSTI) at Addis Ababa University. —Though it was launched from China its command and control center is based at the Entoto Observatory and Space Science Research Center (EORC) in Ethiopia, which is part of the Ethiopian Space, Science and Technology Institute (ESSTI).

Thousands gathered in downtown Hong Kong on Monday night for a rally to condemn a police crackdown on a major fundraising platform for anti-government protesters and to call for sanctions against HSBC, which shut down its account earlier.

香港警方警告暴徒：停止破坏香港 还市民和平节日 / Xinhua News Agency The stick: The home page of China’s central state news organ says, “Hong Kong police warn thugs: stop sabotaging Hong Kong.”

Five Hong Kong youths to join UN as junior professional officers / Xinhua The carrot: “Five Hong Kong youths will join the United Nations next year as the first batch of Hong Kong junior professional officers recommended by China’s central government to the UN.”

Chinese citizens abducted by pirates in West African waters

Four Chinese nationals abducted in Gabon pirate attack: embassy / Xinhua

Four Chinese nationals working for the fishing company Sigapeche were abducted by pirates who robbed two company vessels in waters off Owendo port in Gabon’s capital here on Sunday morning, the Chinese embassy confirmed.

Chinese vessels in Taiwanese waters

Two Chinese fishing boats seized for poaching in Taiwan waters / Focus Taiwan

Two Chinese fishing boats were seized and 16 fishermen detained Sunday for illegally fishing in Taiwan waters, according to a statement released that day by the Coast Guard Administration.

The Chinese military’s “string of pearls” strategy depends on far-flung regional outposts. Some think Cambodia is becoming one.

—A senior Faroe Islands government official was recently caught on tape saying that the Chinese had offered to boost trade between the territory and China — as long as Huawei got the 5G network assignment. —Herálvur Joensen, a senior aide in the Faroese government, was caught on tape saying China’s ambassador had threatened to block a trade deal — and more fish sales — if Huawei was not used for the 5G network.

Malaysia vs. China in the South China Sea

Malaysian FM: China’s ‘nine-dash line’ claim ‘ridiculous’ / Al Jazeera

—”For China to claim that the whole of South China Sea belongs to China, I think that is ridiculous,” Saifuddin said in response to an Al Jazeera question about Malaysia’s decision last week to take its case to the United Nations. —On December 12, Malaysia formally filed a submission seeking clarity on the limits of its continental shelf beyond the 322 kilometer (200 nautical miles) exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the disputed body of water claimed by several countries in the Southeast Asian region.

Repression of civil society

China police remove prominent labor activist in home raid / SCMP

—Witness saw about a dozen police and plainclothes men take Chén Wěixiáng 陈伟祥 and his colleague into custody on Tuesday. —Chen’s detention caps a dark year for Chinese civil rights advocates.

The rigid rules force dozens of Chinese women to flock to countries such as the United States and Thailand each year to seek out hospitals that provide them with in vitro fertilization, egg freezing and other reproductive technologies that are unavailable to them at home.

Independent theater

Chinese dramatists battle censors’ push for ‘Red’ theatre / AFP via HKFP