 Prominent economist slammed for suggesting Chinese women delay retirement to increase state pension fund - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Prominent economist slammed for suggesting Chinese women delay retirement to increase state pension fund

Premium Access

Huáng Qífān 黄奇帆, former mayor of Chongqing Municipality, is at the center of an internet firestorm after suggesting a revamp of China’s retirement system — specifically, increasing the retirement age for women — as a fix for the country’s looming pension crisis.

Huang made the controversial remarks (in Chinese) at the 18th China Economic Forum on December 22. Calling it a “major initiative” that could add an extra 1,000 billion yuan into the state pension fund, Huang suggested China raise the retirement age for women “from 50 to 60, even 65.” He argued that making women retire later would “not only ease funding pressures on some provinces,” but it would also increase the size of China’s workforce, which has been on a continuous decline due to its rapidly aging population.

His suggestion has drawn intense criticism (in Chinese) from Chinese internet users, who slammed the idea for exploiting female labor and cutting women’s benefits. “Women have exhausted themselves taking care of their families and children. Now these experts are setting their sights on us. Do you want me to go straight to death after retirement?” a Weibo user wrote.

Click through to SupChina for a longer version of the story.

—Jiayun Feng

    Share
    Editors note for December 24, 2019 Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Editors note for December 24, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 24, 2019

    Lingerie giant in the red

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 24, 2019

    ‘Everyone is getting locked up’: As workers grow disgruntled, China strikes at labor activists

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 24, 2019

    Editors note for December 23, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 23, 2019

    Senior official says same-sex marriage to be considered

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 23, 2019

    Tight-lipped smiles from Abe and Xi after friendly meeting in Beijing

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 23, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.