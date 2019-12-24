Prominent economist slammed for suggesting Chinese women delay retirement to increase state pension fund

Huáng Qífān 黄奇帆, former mayor of Chongqing Municipality, is at the center of an internet firestorm after suggesting a revamp of China’s retirement system — specifically, increasing the retirement age for women — as a fix for the country’s looming pension crisis.

Huang made the controversial remarks (in Chinese) at the 18th China Economic Forum on December 22. Calling it a “major initiative” that could add an extra 1,000 billion yuan into the state pension fund, Huang suggested China raise the retirement age for women “from 50 to 60, even 65.” He argued that making women retire later would “not only ease funding pressures on some provinces,” but it would also increase the size of China’s workforce, which has been on a continuous decline due to its rapidly aging population.

His suggestion has drawn intense criticism (in Chinese) from Chinese internet users, who slammed the idea for exploiting female labor and cutting women’s benefits. “Women have exhausted themselves taking care of their families and children. Now these experts are setting their sights on us. Do you want me to go straight to death after retirement?” a Weibo user wrote.

—Jiayun Feng