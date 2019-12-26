A hotel room in Hong Kong for $12 a night

The South China Morning Post reports:

The outlook for Hong Kong’s hotel sector looked bleak as occupancy continued to fall on the run-up to Christmas despite room rates dropping to as low as $12 a night.

Hotel rates for Christmas hit a low of HK$93 ($12) at the Winland 800 Hotel in Tsing Yi, which is offering the rate through the Trip.com website. The hotel did not immediately respond to the ﻿Post’s request for comment.