 A hotel room in Hong Kong for $12 a night - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

A hotel room in Hong Kong for $12 a night

Premium Access

The South China Morning Post reports:

The outlook for Hong Kong’s hotel sector looked bleak as occupancy continued to fall on the run-up to Christmas despite room rates dropping to as low as $12 a night.

Hotel rates for Christmas hit a low of HK$93 ($12) at the Winland 800 Hotel in Tsing Yi, which is offering the rate through the Trip.com website. The hotel did not immediately respond to the ﻿Post’s request for comment.

If, over the holiday week, you missed this gripping tale, How murder, kidnappings and miscalculation set off Hong Kong’s revolt from Reuters, go read it:

City leader Carrie Lam [林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é] insists she, not Beijing, was the prime mover behind the legal proposal that ignited Hong Kong. In fact, the campaign began well before the lurid crime Lam cited to justify amending extradition laws – and it began with Chinese officials, Reuters has learned.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Share
    The American woman and her Chinese husband trying to popularize children’s music in China Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Editors note for December 26, 2019

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 26, 2019

    Sued for saying #MeToo

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 26, 2019

    Huawei gets a Christmas gift from the Wall Street Journal

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 26, 2019

    China sails aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait as young Taiwanese turn away from the P.R.C.

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 26, 2019

    Details on preferential policies for Macau

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 26, 2019

    Infrastructure spend and other policy signals for 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 26, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.