Over 80 percent of Gen Z moms in China opt to stay home with kids

A new survey conducted by BabyTree, China’s largest parenting website, found that the number of stay-at-home mothers among Chinese Generation Z — those born after 1995 — has been steadily on the rise and reached about 82 percent of the demographic group in 2019.

The study (in Chinese), which was released last week, asked 1,400 frequent visitors to the site a series of wide-ranging questions related to motherhood and parenting.

In 2019, about 58 percent of families made up of young adults had at least one parent who left their job for housework and childcare. Per the survey, young moms are more likely to take a career break than their husbands. The fastest-growing group among stay-at-home moms is women under 25. The study also found that over 80 percent of Gen Z moms didn’t have jobs outside the home, and most of them were from lower-tier cities.

—Jiayun Feng