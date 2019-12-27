Release of American books in China at ‘virtual standstill’

On June 19, 2018, just a few days after the first Trump tariffs were announced, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce announced (in Chinese, in English) one possible form of retaliation: “qualitative measures” (质量型的措施 zhìliàng xíng de cuòshī).

Despite the vague nature of the threat, its implication was clear to anyone who has done business in China (so clear that we made a T-shirt about it — purchase here). Such measures could mean anything from import holdups at customs to suddenly strict safety inspections, slowed-down approvals to general interference from local authorities and regulators.

Today brings a classic example of “qualitative measures.” The New York Times reports (porous paywall):