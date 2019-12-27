 Week in review for December 27, 2019 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Week in review for December 27, 2019

Premium Access

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:

  • China’s top legislative body has been advised to include the legalization of same-sex marriage in the civil code when the draft civil code solicited public opinions from October 31 to November 29, per an English report by the Global Times.
  • Recent arrests of former and current Huawei workers have raised questions about the company’s ties to the Chinese government and the wider tech industry, a new report by the Guardian shows. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled State support helped fuel Huawei’s global rise (paywall). The report says: “China’s tech champion got as much as $75 billion in tax breaks, financing and cheap resources as it became the world’s top telecom vendor.” (See How the Journal calculated Huawei’s state support for details.)
  • China has denied using forced prison labor after reports that a six-year-old girl in England had discovered a cry for help…allegedly made by inmates” inside a Christmas card sold by British supermarket chain Tesco, the Guardian reports.
  • China has sailed a new aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports on the ever-diminishing support for integration amongst young Chinese in Taiwan.
  • China and Israel are poised to sign a free trade deal, but a Chinese official cautioned that “it’s still unclear if Israel will be able to clinch the deal next year because of the ongoing political deadlock that’s preventing formation of a new government in Jerusalem,” Bloomberg reports (porous paywall).
  • Russia accused China of illegally copying military tech, saying there have been 500 such cases over the past 17 years, according to Nikkei Asian Review (porous paywall).
  • Huáng Qífān 黄奇帆, former mayor of Chongqing Municipality, came under fire for suggesting a revamp of China’s retirement system — specifically, increasing the retirement age for women — as a fix for the country’s looming pension crisis.
  • China’s largest lingerie maker, Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings, is predicted to record a loss of not less than 980 million yuan (US$139.79 million) this year, the South China Morning Post reports.
  • A growing number of men in China who are accused of sexual assault or harassment have filed defamation lawsuits against their accusers, or people who have publicized those accusers’ claims. This has made women less willing to speak up and share their stories, according to the New York Times (porous paywall).
  • Jane Perlez, a former Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times and a Sinica Podcast guest, has produced a podcast titled On the trail of Xi Jinping, offering an excellent retrospective of the years leading to Xi’s ascension, and how his personal history may be connected to the way he runs China today.
    Share
    Links for December 27, 2019 Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editors note on December 27, 2019

    The editors December 27, 2019

    FEATURED ON SUPCHINA for December 27, 2019

    The editors December 27, 2019

    Destination: Mars — Long March 5 rocket flies again

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 27, 2019

    Beijing: Russia is our BFF

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 27, 2019

    Release of American books in China at ‘virtual standstill’

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 27, 2019

    Beijing denies executing Uyghur scholar as global concerns grow

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 27, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.