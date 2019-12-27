Week in review for December 27, 2019

Here are the stories that caught our eye this week:
- China’s top legislative body has been advised to include the legalization of same-sex marriage in the civil code when the draft civil code solicited public opinions from October 31 to November 29, per an English report by the Global Times.
- Recent arrests of former and current Huawei workers have raised questions about the company’s ties to the Chinese government and the wider tech industry, a new report by the Guardian shows. Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal published an article titled State support helped fuel Huawei’s global rise (paywall). The report says: “China’s tech champion got as much as $75 billion in tax breaks, financing and cheap resources as it became the world’s top telecom vendor.” (See How the Journal calculated Huawei’s state support for details.)
- China has rewarded protest-free Macau with a package of financial incentives and policies during the visit of Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 to the city to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its return to China. Greater Bay Insight says that the Special Administrative Territory got an even better deal than was expected.
- “China has denied using forced prison labor after reports that a six-year-old girl in England had discovered a cry for help…allegedly made by inmates” inside a Christmas card sold by British supermarket chain Tesco, the Guardian reports.
- China has sailed a new aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait, Reuters reports. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports on the ever-diminishing support for integration amongst young Chinese in Taiwan.
- China and Israel are poised to sign a free trade deal, but a Chinese official cautioned that “it’s still unclear if Israel will be able to clinch the deal next year because of the ongoing political deadlock that’s preventing formation of a new government in Jerusalem,” Bloomberg reports (porous paywall).
- Russia accused China of illegally copying military tech, saying there have been 500 such cases over the past 17 years, according to Nikkei Asian Review (porous paywall).
- Huáng Qífān 黄奇帆, former mayor of Chongqing Municipality, came under fire for suggesting a revamp of China’s retirement system — specifically, increasing the retirement age for women — as a fix for the country’s looming pension crisis.
- China’s largest lingerie maker, Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings, is predicted to record a loss of not less than 980 million yuan (US$139.79 million) this year, the South China Morning Post reports.
- A growing number of men in China who are accused of sexual assault or harassment have filed defamation lawsuits against their accusers, or people who have publicized those accusers’ claims. This has made women less willing to speak up and share their stories, according to the New York Times (porous paywall).
- Jane Perlez, a former Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times and a Sinica Podcast guest, has produced a podcast titled On the trail of Xi Jinping, offering an excellent retrospective of the years leading to Xi’s ascension, and how his personal history may be connected to the way he runs China today.
Leave a Reply