 Destination: Mars — China’s biggest rocket blasts off again - SupChina
Destination: Mars — China’s biggest rocket blasts off again

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

China’s space program is taking off: The country has ambitious plans to launch its fifth lunar lander, send a rover to Mars, and begin operating its China Space Station, all in the next few years.

These all depend, however, on the flagship rocket launcher actually working. A core stage engine failure on a July 2, 2017, launch of the Long March 5 rocket delayed numerous space projects as the failure was investigated.

The Long March 5 is now flying again, after a successful launch on December 27. The Global Times reports that it “successfully sent a high-throughput communication satellite Shijian-20 into planned orbit.”

The rocket will be critical for all three of the aforementioned projects, Spaceflight Now explains — going to the Moon for China’s fifth time, going to Mars for its first time, and setting the China Space Station into orbit.

The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

