 Editor's note for December 30, 2019 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for December 30, 2019

Premium Access

Dear Access member,

In case you missed it: We have a new landing page for SupChina Access — supchina.com/access — where you can find our paywalled archives, manage your subscription, see members-only content, and locate guides to member services.

To see the resources for members, you have to be logged in. Please go to supchina.com/access, and then:

  • Click the “SC” logo at the bottom right.
  • Select “Log In” at the top right.
  • Enter the email address that you receive the Access newsletter at.
  • Check your email inbox for a link to log in. The email will also contain instructions to set a password on your new account.

Please don’t hesitate to get in touch if you’re still having problems after our system migration: Just write to subscriptions@supchina.com. We will reprint these instructions and answer any frequently asked questions over the next few weeks to ensure all members get their problems sorted.

Our word of the day is incite subversion of state power (煽动颠覆国家政权 shāndòng diānfù guójiā zhèngquán).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    The Party’s Christmas present for Pastor Wang Yi: Nine years for ‘inciting subversion of state power’ Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    The Party’s Christmas present for Pastor Wang Yi: Nine years for ‘inciting subversion of state power’

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 30, 2019

    Liu He to sign phase one deal this weekend?

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 30, 2019

    Xi talks up Winter Olympics with 350 kph high-speed train

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 30, 2019

    Toxic masculinity in China

    Jeremy Goldkorn December 30, 2019

    Links for December 30, 2019

    The editors December 30, 2019

    Sinica Early Access: Gary Reischel of Qiming Venture Partners on VC, tech, and the U.S.-China relationship

    The editors December 30, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.