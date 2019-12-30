Links for December 30, 2019

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Tesla delivers first cars made in Shanghai

Tesla delivers first China-made cars from $5bn Shanghai factory / Guardian

The first 15 Model 3 cars to roll off the line at the US carmaker’s Shanghai factory went to customers who were Tesla employees and were handed over in a ceremony at the plant on Monday… The factory, announced in July 2018, is Tesla’s first facility outside the US and will have an annual capacity of 150,000 Model 3 cars per year, compared with 350,000 in its main factory in Fremont, California.

Smart speaker tech

The AI startup powering China’s top smart speakers / TechNode

SoundAI, [a] Beijing-based startup makes voice recognition and artificial intelligence (AI) software, helping smart speakers from leading manufacturers to listen to and process users’ requests… SoundAI’s technology is found in more than 20 million products, ranging from smart speakers and conference systems to robots and connected cars.

IPOs in China just got easier

China’s top brokerages rally on changes to securities law / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

China’s top legislature approved revisions to the nation’s Securities Law on Saturday that potentially opened the door to the country adopting registration-based IPOs… Citic Securities Co. surged by the 10 percent daily limit at the close in Shanghai to the highest in eight months.

Chinese companies no longer need profitability to IPO domestically / TechNode

The removal of the profitability requirement for IPOs will be a boost to fledging tech firms, often unprofitable. This change makes it easier for them to list, broadening their funding options away from just institutional investors to all investors regardless of size.

Chinese government grapples with slowing economy

China defends economy with rhetorical Q&A amid slowing growth rate, trade war pressures / SCMP

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), in a statement over the weekend [in Chinese], asked: Is China’s growth really losing steam?; Are foreign businesses fleeing China?; Is China losing its place in the value chain?; and Is China’s official economic data fabricated? According to the NDRC, the answer to all the four questions is “No.”

China is taking no chances with stagflation / WSJ (paywall)

Despite the government’s efforts to slow the upward trend in prices in recent months, including boosting supply by increasing exports and releasing reserves, pork prices still more than doubled in November from a year earlier, while overall food prices surged 19 percent, official data showed.

How China is batting back its wave of defaults / Caixin Global

By the end of November, the size of China’s bond market reached 100 trillion yuan ($14.3 trillion), the world’s second-largest after the United States, central bank data showed. The total value of outstanding corporate bonds also ranked No. 2 at 20 trillion yuan.

The new pricing system means these loan rates will be determined by adding basis points to, or subtracting basis points from, the LPRs which have replaced the old official benchmark rates since August, according to a Saturday statement [in Chinese] from the People’s Bank of China.

New Beijing HQ for Alibaba

Alibaba breaks ground on Beijing HQ / Caixin Global

Alibaba began construction Friday for its new 6.4 billion yuan [$0.92 billion] head offices in Beijing, moving a step closer to fulfilling its “dual-headquarters” strategy devised in 2016, the company said in a WeChat post.

New policy to encourage cross-border ecommerce

China’s State Council approves 24 new cross-border ecommerce zones / China Briefing

According to the approval document, the new pilot zones should replicate and promote successful practices adopted by the existing three batches of e-commerce zones and introduce exemptions on value-added tax and consumption tax for retail and exported goods…

Shared bikes become stolen bikes

Chinese start-up Mobike loses more than 200,000 bikes / BBC

Mobike, which rebranded to Meituan Bike this year, thanked the 189,000-plus users who reported stolen and damaged bikes. The Beijing-based firm, which has orange and silver bikes, has a credit score system which rewards and punishes users for good and bad behavior.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

New Alzheimer’s treatment based on seaweed

New Chinese Alzheimer’s drug Oligomnnate goes on sale to patients / SCMP

An experimental Alzheimer’s drug went on sale in China on Sunday despite concerns from many medical professionals. Oligomannate was granted conditional approval by regulators last month and made international headlines as the first new treatment for the disease in 17 years. However, the drug maker will have to conduct further studies on how the seaweed-based drug works and prove its long-term safety.

China is expanding its generic drug-procurement program to include an additional 33 drugs, pitting domestic and international drugmakers in a price war that could see Chinese players dominate.

Gene-edited-baby scientist gets three years and 3 million yuan fine

China’s gene-editing ‘Frankenstein’ jailed for three years in modified baby case / SCMP

Chinese scientist Hè Jiànkuí 贺建奎, who created the world’s first “gene-edited” babies, has been sentenced to three years in prison and fined 3 million yuan (US$430,000). He, along with two others named Zhāng Rénlǐ 张仁礼 and Qín Jīnzhōu 覃金洲, was convicted by a Shenzhen court on Monday on charges related to the “illegally carrying out human embryo gene-editing intended for reproduction,” which led to the births of three genetically edited babies.

Heavy metals in the soil and water

Chinese metal mines feed the global demand for gadgets. They’re also poisoning China’s poorest regions. / Washington Post

In Guangxi, a balmy southern region that has some of China’s most concentrated mineral deposits, large tracts of farmland lay wasted by runoff carrying cadmium and lead. Metal miners toil in shafts deadlier than China’s notorious coal pits. Villagers roll up their sleeves to show deformities caused by ingesting food contaminated by heavy metals. Residents wait daily for shipments of fresh water.

Interprovincial health insurance

395万人次享受医保跨省结算 / People’s Daily

New policies are encouraging hospitals to directly bill the home provinces of patients who are treated away from their primary residence. According to the People’s Daily, by the end of November 2019:

3.95 million insured persons enjoyed the direct settlement of interprovincial medical treatment and hospitalization expenses, and there are more and more designated interprovincial medical institutions, already numbering 25,000 nationwide.

The endangered wild sea cucumber?

Voracious appetite for sea cucumbers fuels a farm boom, but at a cost / NYT (porous paywall)

In China, sea cucumbers have been highly prized for centuries for their nutritional value and texture, if not their flavor. They are believed to have medicinal properties, treating ailments from arthritis to impotency. In their wild state, though, they have become a rarity, even on Guanglu Island, off the Liaodong Peninsula, which is famous for them. In a few decades, demand has all but depleted the natural stocks of the local species.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

A gentle threat from China to India on Huawei

Beijing watching India closely for stance on Huawei / Global Times

If India blocks Chinese telecom giant Huawei from doing business in the country, it can only be seen as a signal by New Delhi that it’s taking sides in China-US trade rivalry… “On the issue of Chinese enterprises participating in the construction of India’s 5G, we hope the Indian side makes an independent and objective decision,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Huà Chūnyíng 华春莹 H told a press briefing on Tuesday, in response to a question of whether Chinese officials have said there will be sanctions on Indian companies if India blocks Huawei from its market.

People’s Liberation Army drill in Hong Kong

PLA’s Hong Kong garrison holds joint drill in city’s harbor in ‘message to radical protesters’ / SCMP

The PLA’s Hong Kong garrison has carried out a joint air and sea exercise in and above the city’s harbor, in a move seen as its latest attempt to send a warning to radical anti-government protesters. Warships and speedboats joined armed helicopters, infantry, special troops and other combat forces from the garrison in the navy and air force mission.

Uyghur family separations and child indoctrination

‘Block the impact of religion’: China sends Muslim children to boarding schools / NYT (porous paywall)

Nearly a half million children have been separated from their families and placed in boarding schools so far, according to a planning document published on a government website, and the ruling Communist Party has set a goal of operating one to two such schools in each of Xinjiang’s 800-plus townships by the end of next year. But a troubling picture of these institutions emerges from interviews with Uyghur parents living in exile and a review of documents published online, including procurement records, government notices, state media reports and the blogs of teachers in the schools.

The forced labor Christmas card

Inside the Chinese jail behind the Christmas card scandal / Guardian

“Six former inmates, all released from Qingpu in the last two years, said they witnessed authorities forcing prisoners to work.”

Rare Chinese bureaucratic shakeup reveals future leaders / Bloomberg (porous paywall)

Bloomberg reads some tea leaves:

China’s sprawling bureaucracy is undergoing a regional reshuffle of a rare scale, with new appointments and job swaps offering hints of potential future leaders being groomed by Beijing. At least 32 new mayoral-level officials have been appointed since December 21, with 29 of them being relocated to a new province for the first time, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. The other three are being moved for just the second time. While the Communist Party has routinely relocated minister-level officials from one province to another, that’s less common among lower-level officials.

China in Africa, and American anxiety

In strategic Djibouti, a microcosm of China’s growing foothold in Africa / Washington Post

The Chinese are thinking far into the long-term in Djibouti and Africa in general,” said David Shinn, a former U.S. ambassador to Ethiopia who was also the State Department’s desk officer for Djibouti as far back as the late 1960s. “Djibouti is one node in an economic chain that stretches across the northern rim of the Indian Ocean, from ports in Cambodia to Sri Lanka to Pakistan. They have a grand, strategic plan. We don’t.” In Djibouti, that strategic plan is all the more evident because of the country’s location at the entrance to the Red Sea, where about 10 percent of oil exports and 20 percent of commercial goods pass through the narrow strait right off Djibouti’s coast on their way to and from the Suez Canal. That location has made it a crucial waypoint for undersea cables, which transmit data between continents. China’s investment in Internet infrastructure here comes as the region surrounding Djibouti is just starting to come online, including some places that are entirely reliant on Djibouti as a transit point for data transmission.

Trumpish tweeting diplomats

The year Chinese diplomacy went social / BBC

Highlights from the BBC’s list of “55 Twitter accounts run by Chinese diplomats, embassies and consulates, 32 of which were established in 2019,” who have been “writing colloquial and punchy tweets, sometimes even including emojis and internet acronyms like LOL, combined with shareable images and short video clips.”

See also on SupChina: Chinese diplomats take Twitter lessons from Trump.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

Video: Kindergarten teacher and medieval warrior

A Chinese knight fighting for his dream / BBC

By day, Lù Qí 陆奇is a kindergarten teacher in Shanghai. At night, he transforms into a warrior knight when he competes in medieval combat. The sport involves players wearing replica medieval armor fighting one another with real weapons.

A rise in abandoned pets follows pet boom

Dogs’ lives: Rescuing China’s growing pack of strays / Sixth Tone

Millions of newly middle-class city-dwellers are becoming pet owners for the first time, but they’re often completely unprepared for the challenges of caring for domestic animals. The result has been a huge rise in the number of abandoned pets roaming the streets of China’s cities. The country now has nearly 100 million pet dogs and cats, up 8.4% compared with 2018, according to an industry report [in Chinese] published in August. But it also has 40 million stray dogs [in Chinese] — around one-fifth of the world’s total. The spike in abandonments not only causes untold suffering for the animals, it’s also fueling public health concerns. Each year, Chinese doctors administer [in Chinese] 60 million to 80 million doses of rabies vaccines, mainly to treat dog-bite victims. There have been signs in 2019, however, that public awareness of the problem is rising, as a growing number of social organizations, companies, and government-led projects have emerged to promote adoption and provide support for first-time pet owners.