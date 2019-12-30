Sinica Early Access: Gary Reischel of Qiming Venture Partners on VC, tech, and the U.S.-China relationship

In a show taped in Seattle, Kaiser chats with Gary Reischel, founding managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners. With 30 unicorns and over 30 exits, Qiming has been one of the most successful VCs in China, investing in numerous companies that have gone on to become household names in the country. Gary reflects on his years in China and the folly of decoupling.

Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.