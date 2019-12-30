 The year in China sports - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

The year in China sports

Newsletter

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Our sports columnist, Gerry Harker, on the last Friday of 2019, looked back at the year that was in China sports, including a lot of national-team failures, hurt feelings of the Chinese people, and whatever scandal followed star swimmer Sun Yang.

For more end-of-year content about Chinese society, also check out on SupChina: The most interesting Chinese bands of the 2010s and Chinese internet does not like official list of 2019 top buzzwords.

    Share
    Editor's note for December 30, 2019 Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Huawei gets a Christmas gift from the Wall Street Journal

    The editors December 30, 2019

    Is Trump’s trade deal a nothingburger?

    The editors December 16, 2019

    Ecommerce billionaire steps aside after #MeToo scandal, sort of

    The editors December 16, 2019

    Arsenal player tweets about Uyghurs, rage ensues

    The editors December 16, 2019

    Backlash against facial recognition in Beijing

    The editors December 16, 2019

    China’s edgiest photography festival

    The editors December 16, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.