 Uganda shows the futility of Trump’s trade war tactics - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Uganda shows the futility of Trump’s trade war tactics

Newsletter

uganda

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

According to a source in the South China Morning Post, “Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it,” and China’s chief trade negotiator, Liú Hè 刘鹤, will travel to the U.S. to sign a deal with President Trump on Saturday.

This deal will not “end” the trade war. Even if it is signed, it is expected to reduce Trump’s tariffs by less than 2 percent, and as best as we can tell, the most tangible benefit for the U.S. will be agricultural purchases by China.

That doesn’t mean fewer trade tensions. If anything, once China starts buying more from the U.S., it will be forced to buy less, relatively, from other countries. Other countries are starting to notice, and worry.

The president of the Central East African nation of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, had this to say earlier this month:

Africa’s 54 countries have come together through market integration in blocs such as Comesa [Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa] that are not sustainable. The surplus of production needs another intercontinental market and an external market like China to come in.

Analysts say that the Chinese market can only absorb so much — and the SCMP reports that a “giant increase in China’s imports from the U.S. would come at the expense of other trading partners, which are concerned at the prospect of the phase one trade deal.”

Share
Huawei gets a Christmas gift from the Wall Street Journal Previous post
The editors

Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

Related articles

Huawei gets a Christmas gift from the Wall Street Journal

The editors December 30, 2019

The year in China sports

The editors December 30, 2019

Is Trump’s trade deal a nothingburger?

The editors December 16, 2019

Ecommerce billionaire steps aside after #MeToo scandal, sort of

The editors December 16, 2019

Arsenal player tweets about Uyghurs, rage ensues

The editors December 16, 2019

Backlash against facial recognition in Beijing

The editors December 16, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

the stories pod casts live events business services
supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

©2019 supchina.com. All rights reserved.