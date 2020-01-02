Editor’s note for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Dear Access member,

Our 2020 Red Paper is now published on our website here, behind the new paywall. As with previous entries in our Red Paper series, it summarizes and analyzes the most important news from and about China over the last year, and gives an outlook on the year ahead.

The new web-based format of this Red Paper means that for almost every story, you will find links to the Access newsletter archive in its new form at supchina.com/category/access-archive, migrated from Substack, where it was hosted prior to December 10, 2019. We hope that this will be a useful resource for Access members.

If you need assistance viewing the paywalled page, please email subscriptions@supchina.com.

If you prefer a downloadable document to read, we’ll make a PDF available here next week.

Shanghai drone porn: There was a spectacular drone display above the Huangpu River in Shanghai on New Years Eve. You watch video highlights on Youtube from CGTN, and on Twitter via the New York Times.

Young China Watchers has launched its second annual Pulse survey, “a look at how our global community is thinking about issues involving China today.” You can see last year’s report here. If you’d like to take part in this year’s survey, click here. The deadline is January 5.

Our word of the day is Shanghai-London Stock Connect: 沪伦通 hù lún tōng.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief