 Editor's note for Thursday, January 2, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Editor’s note for Thursday, January 2, 2020

Premium Access

Dear Access member,

Our 2020 Red Paper is now published on our website here, behind the new paywall. As with previous entries in our Red Paper series, it summarizes and analyzes the most important news from and about China over the last year, and gives an outlook on the year ahead.

The new web-based format of this Red Paper means that for almost every story, you will find links to the Access newsletter archive in its new form at supchina.com/category/access-archive, migrated from Substack, where it was hosted prior to December 10, 2019. We hope that this will be a useful resource for Access members.

If you need assistance viewing the paywalled page, please email subscriptions@supchina.com

If you prefer a downloadable document to read, we’ll make a PDF available here next week.

Shanghai drone porn: There was a spectacular drone display above the Huangpu River in Shanghai on New Years Eve. You watch video highlights on Youtube from CGTN, and on Twitter via the New York Times.

Young China Watchers has launched its second annual Pulse survey, “a look at how our global community is thinking about issues involving China today.” You can see last year’s report here. If you’d like to take part in this year’s survey, click here. The deadline is January 5.

Our word of the day is Shanghai-London Stock Connect: 沪伦通 hù lún tōng.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    Share
    China stops Shanghai-London Stock Connect over political tensions Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    China stops Shanghai-London Stock Connect over political tensions

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 2, 2020

    China bans fishing on the Yangtze River for 10 years

    Jiayun Feng January 2, 2020

    Historic arrests in Hong Kong as protests continue with public support

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 2, 2020

    Xinjiang: ‘The darkness only deepens.’

    Anthony Tao January 2, 2020

    Music, and the unbearable irony of Beijing

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 2, 2020

    Links for January 2, 2020

    The editors January 2, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.