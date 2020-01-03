China denies stopping Shanghai-London Stock Connect

As we noted yesterday, Reuters cited five sources who said that China had “temporarily blocked planned cross-border listings between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges because of political tensions with Britain.”

Today, Bloomberg reports (porous paywall):

China denied reports that a tie-up between the Shanghai and London stock exchanges has been halted.

The operation of a stock link between the two exchanges has been normal since June, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a media briefing on Friday.