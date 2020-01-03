 Chinese responses to killing of Iranian military leader - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Chinese responses to killing of Iranian military leader

Premium Access

The late Qasem Soleimani.  

Last week, China, Iran, and Russia held a four-day joint military exercise in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman. On December 31, 2019, China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 met his Iranian counterpart in the Chinese capital and said, “Beijing and Tehran should stand together against ‘unilateralism and bullying.’”

Today, Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard’s elite Quds Force, was killed in a drone strike near Baghdad. The attack happened earlier today, on orders from U.S. President Donald Trump. Per the South China Morning Post, this is the official Chinese response:

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Gěng Shuǎng 耿爽 said Beijing was “highly concerned” about the growing tensions in the Middle East, and that it opposed the use of force in international relations.

“China advocates that all parties should earnestly abide by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations,” Geng said in a press briefing on Friday. “We urge all parties concerned, especially the United States, to keep calm and exercise restraint and avoid a further escalation of tensions.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, at about the same time as Geng was speaking, tweeted:

I spoke today with Chinese Politburo Member Yáng Jiéchí 杨洁篪 to discuss Donald Trump’s decision to eliminate Soleimani in response to imminent threats to American lives. I reiterated our commitment to de-escalation.

Xinhua News Agency also noted the call (in Chinese):  

Yang Jiechi said that China is highly concerned about the current situation in the Middle East… It is hoped that the parties concerned, especially the United States, will exercise restraint and return to the track of seeking a solution to the problem through dialogue as soon as possible to promote the reduction of tension.

Nationalist rag Global Times published an editorial (in English and Chinese) with this conclusion:

It’s fair to say the US Middle East policy is a failure. Washington today cares more about how to woo American voters to support the current government. It has little interest in working out a long-term solution to the Middle East problem, but is more willing to conduct short-term operations.

Comments on Chinese social media run the gamut. Perhaps the most common reaction, at least in this post (in Chinese), is “I wish for world peace” (愿世界和平 yuàn shìjiè hépíng). But many strongly criticize the U.S., and support Iran for standing up to American hegemony. In some comments sections, an often repeated sentiment is that the American government is the real terrorist.

    Share
    Unidentified pneumonia virus spreads in Wuhan Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Editors note for January 3, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 3, 2020

    Featured on SupChina for January 3, 2020

    The editors January 3, 2020

    Unidentified pneumonia virus spreads in Wuhan

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 3, 2020

    The Yangtze River paddlefish is extinct

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 3, 2020

    Shanghai’s amazing drone show didn’t actually happen

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 3, 2020

    China denies stopping Shanghai-London Stock Connect

    The editors January 3, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.