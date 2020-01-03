Dutch Embassy pokes China for human rights abuses

Quartz reports (porous paywall):
It was supposed to be a good wish to ring in the new year but for many web surfers in China there were bad vibes about the message posted on a popular Chinese social network by the embassy of the Netherlands in Beijing.
The message, which emphasized the importance of human rights, contained a screenshot of the Chinese court document (link in Mandarin) that sentenced a Chinese Christian pastor to nine years in prison.
The message was posted by the embassy on its official Weibo account [in Chinese] on New Year’s Day. “One of the wishes for 2020 that the Netherlands has is for all countries globally to implement the Universal Declaration of Human Rights unconditionally,” it said.
Naturally, the mouth-frothing Global Times responded: Observers, netizens slam Netherlands interfering in China’s judiciary after pastor conviction (also in Chinese here).
—Jeremy Goldkorn
Leave a Reply