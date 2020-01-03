Shanghai’s amazing drone show didn’t actually happen

In yesterday’s newsletter, I linked to a video from state broadcaster CGTN of a spectacular New Year’s Eve drone display in Shanghai. This is CGTN’s caption for the video:

Nearly 2,000 drones took to the night sky and illuminated the Huangpu River in Shanghai to welcome in the new year… At around midnight, the drones gathered to form a running man. It moved forward, showing the changes and achievements Shanghai has made in the past 40 years.

It turns out that this is literally fake news! Promoted shamelessly by state TV! The drone show did not happen, at least not on New Year’s Eve. Shanghaiist reports: