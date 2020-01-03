 The Yangtze River paddlefish is extinct - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

The Yangtze River paddlefish is extinct

Premium Access

R.I.P. Chinese paddlefish (Psephurus gladius).

Yesterday’s announcement of a 10-year ban on fishing on the Yangtze River came too late for one of the great river’s native species. The South China Morning Post reports:

The Chinese paddlefish, one of the world’s largest freshwater fish species and a native of the Yangtze River system, has been declared extinct.

‘Also known as the Chinese swordfish, the species grows up to 7 meters long and is believed to have vanished between 2005 and 2010. Chinese scientists made the announcement in a research paper published in Science of the Total Environment last week.

Meanwhile in Beijing, supreme leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 presided over the sixth meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, where the main theme was the “eco-conservation of the Yellow River basin,” as well as the development of the “Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle,” according to the top story on Xinhua News Agency’s website (in English, Chinese).

    Share
    Shanghai’s amazing drone show didn’t actually happen Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

    Related articles

    Editors note for January 3, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 3, 2020

    Featured on SupChina for January 3, 2020

    The editors January 3, 2020

    Chinese responses to killing of Iranian military leader

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 3, 2020

    Unidentified pneumonia virus spreads in Wuhan

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 3, 2020

    Shanghai’s amazing drone show didn’t actually happen

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 3, 2020

    China denies stopping Shanghai-London Stock Connect

    The editors January 3, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.