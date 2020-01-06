Beijing opens high-speed train for Winter Olympics, as calls for boycott grow

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng
Chinese top leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 opened the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway as part of China’s preparations for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The new line will take passengers from the capital to Zhangjiakou in about an hour at speeds of up to 360 kph (217 mph).
The new train line is a national prestige project, like the Games themselves. But global activists have been calling for a boycott for some time already. After prominent Christian pastor Wáng Yí 王怡 was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of inciting subversion of state power over the holiday week, and recent revelations about the extent of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, calls for a boycott of the Games are growing louder.
