 Beijing opens high-speed train for Winter Olympics, as calls for boycott grow - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Beijing opens high-speed train for Winter Olympics, as calls for boycott grow

Newsletter

train

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Chinese top leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 opened the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway as part of China’s preparations for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The new line will take passengers from the capital to Zhangjiakou in about an hour at speeds of up to 360 kph (217 mph).

The new train line is a national prestige project, like the Games themselves. But global activists have been calling for a boycott for some time already. After prominent Christian pastor Wáng Yí 王怡 was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of inciting subversion of state power over the holiday week, and recent revelations about the extent of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, calls for a boycott of the Games are growing louder.

    Share
    Asian airports screen travelers for mystery virus Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Asian airports screen travelers for mystery virus

    The editors January 6, 2020

    Beijing sends enforcer to Hong Kong

    The editors January 6, 2020

    The Yangtze River paddlefish is extinct

    The editors January 6, 2020

    China reassures Iran of support after U.S. drone killing

    The editors January 6, 2020

    Destination: Mars — China’s biggest rocket blasts off again

    The editors December 30, 2019

    Protest-free Macau is rewarded by Beijing

    The editors December 30, 2019

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.