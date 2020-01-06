Beijing opens high-speed train for Winter Olympics, as calls for boycott grow

Listen

Gary Rieschel of Qiming Venture Partners on VC, tech, and the U.S.-China relationship

In a show taped in Seattle, Kaiser chats with Gary Rieschel, founding managing partner of Qiming Venture Partners. With 30 unicorns and over 30 exits, Qiming has been one of the most successful VCs in China, investing in numerous companies that have gone on to become household names in the country. Gary reflects on his…