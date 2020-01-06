Chinese version of TikTok claims more than 400 million daily active users

The enormous internet startup Bytedance is behind TikTok, the short-video app that has been a breakout success amongst teens in the U.S., India, and other foreign markets where no other Chinese tech company has gained traction, despite worries about censorship. TikTok is similar to, and based on Bytedance’s flagship video app Douyin, which was launched in 2016.

The company claimed in a recent report (in Chinese) that Duoyin now has more than 400 million daily active users (DAUs), up from about 320 million as of July 2019, the most recent reported number. The number is also up 60 percent from this time last year.

The rising user count indicates that Douyin is dominating China’s booming short-video market. Its main rival, Kuaishou, has set a goal of reaching 300 million DAU before the upcoming Chinese New Year’s Day, which falls on January 25 this year.

—Jiayun Feng