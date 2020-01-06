 Chinese version of TikTok claims more than 400 million daily active users | Society News | SupChina
Chinese version of TikTok claims more than 400 million daily active users

Business and TechSociety

The enormous internet startup Bytedance is behind TikTok, the short-video app that has been a breakout success amongst teens in the U.S., India, and other foreign markets where no other Chinese tech company has gained traction, despite worries about censorship. TikTok is similar to and based on Bytedance’s flagship video app Douyin, which was launched in 2016. 

The company disclosed in a recent report (in Chinese) that the popular short-video-sharing and livestreaming platform now boasts more than 400 million daily active users (DAUs), up from about 320 million as of July 2019, the most recent reported number. The number is also up 60 percent from this time last year.

In addition, the rising user count indicates that Douyin is in a position of dominance in China’s booming short-video market, where its main rival, Kuaishou, has set a goal of reaching 300 million DAU before the upcoming Chinese New Year’s Day, which falls on January 25 this year. 

The report also offers an array of statistics revealing the details of Douyin’s audience and content. Some key takeaways are:

  • Users above 50 are inclined to post videos of themselves dancing and watch wedding clips of others, whereas young users born after 2000 have a penchant for anime and pet videos. 
  • The app heavily relies on users in Northeast China for original content. Beijing has the most content creators on Douyin, followed by Liaoning, Shanghai, Jilin, and Heilongjiang.
  • Douyin has become the biggest online platform for Chinese people to share professional knowledge and original art. More than 93 percent of National Intangible Cultural Heritage projects have opened accounts on Douyin, including Peking opera, Chinese martial arts, and lion dance. 
  • Douyin has also become a game changer for many museums and tourist attractions, which use the platform actively to draw visitors and build fan bases.
    How Mao mobilized millions and benefitted from the chaos Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

