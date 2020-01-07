A toxic academic mentor exposed after graduate student’s death

An engineering professor at Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications has been stripped of mentoring duties after her student died, following an explosion at the instructor’s laboratory. While it’s still unclear whether the death was a suicide or an accident, the news has prompted a group of students to come forward accusing the professor of engaging in “abusive” and “exploitive” behavior as a teacher.

—Jiayun Feng