 Can the U.S. and China avoid catastrophe? - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Can the U.S. and China avoid catastrophe?

Premium Access

“China is preparing to shape the twenty-first century, much as the U.S. shaped the twentieth. Its government is deciding which features of the global status quo to preserve and which to reject.”

Evan Osnos has a new in-depth essay in the New Yorker titled “The Future of America’s Contest with China.” It’s worth a read. Another excerpt:

I lived in Beijing for eight years, starting in 2005. For the past six years, I have lived in Washington, D.C. This fall, I went back and forth between the two capitals, to gauge what lies ahead for a relationship that is more dangerously unstable than it has been since 1972, when Richard Nixon clasped Mao’s hand in Beijing, setting the course for China’s opening to the world. I talked to those who forged the relationship, and those who would remake it — in politics, business, security, entertainment, and technology — and found them startled by the depth of the rupture and the speed with which it has grown.

“The relationship is in free fall,” a senior White House official told me. Dèng Yùwén 邓聿文, a former top editor of a Communist Party journal who now lives in the United States, told me that when he talks to officials in Beijing they spare him the bluster. “They are very, very worried that the relationship will continue to deteriorate, that the economic impact will hurt people’s confidence and further growth, that it could have effects beyond their grasp,” he said.

Also new this week is a podcast from MacroPolo, the in-house think tank of the Paulson Institute, called Heartland Mainland: The Iowa China Podcast. The first episode, featuring conversations with Chinese students at universities in Iowa, is excellent.

The two co-hosts of Heartland Mainland, Matt Sheehan and Holly He, plan to release a series of episodes exploring Chinese students, agriculture, manufacturing, and politics in Iowa all leading up to the Iowa Caucuses on February 3.

Recent news from the front lines of the U.S.-China techno-trade conflict:

What if China doesn’t give Trump’s “Great Patriot Farmers” special treatment? Will we get another Trump tantrum, à la August 2019? This news from Caixin via CNBC is not encouraging (or, it is encouraging, if you think Beijing maintaining equal treatment of all trading partners is better than appeasing Trump’s demands):

China remains vague on how much the country will increase purchases of U.S. farm goods, considered a critical part of a trade agreement with Washington.

Hán Jùn 韩俊, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, confirmed to Chinese financial news site Caixin that import quotas for wheat, corn and rice will not increase.

“These are global quotas. We will not adjust them just for one country,” Han told Caixin, according to a CNBC translation of his Chinese-language quotes in an article published Tuesday.

The U.S. trade deficit with China has decreased by 15 percent, likely pleasing Trump — though some economists say a large part of that could be due to U.S. retailers stockpiling Chinese products before tariffs hit, the Guardian reports.

American consumers bear the brunt of trade war tariffs, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the New York Times reports (porous paywall). No surprise there.

Huawei can’t believe its luck: Bloomberg details how the company surged back from what its own managers thought was the brink of death after a U.S. Commerce Department blacklisting last May:

It turns out they were far too pessimistic. Huawei recorded an 18 percent rise in sales to a new high of 850 billion yuan ($122 billion) last year, although that was down from about 23 percent in the first half and missed its own internal targets. Company projections for 2020 are similar.

    Share
    Taking China’s counterterrorism narrative — but also the scale of arbitrary detentions — seriously Previous post
    Lucas Niewenhuis

    Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

    Related articles

    China-Africa relations in 2020

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 7, 2020

    The inevitable failure of American fake meat companies in China

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 7, 2020

    A toxic academic mentor exposed after graduate student’s death

    Jiayun Feng January 7, 2020

    Taking China’s counterterrorism narrative — but also the scale of arbitrary detentions — seriously

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 7, 2020

    Links for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

    The editors January 7, 2020

    Middle Earth: How to publish a book in China

    The editors January 7, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.