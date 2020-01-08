China makes a new vaccine for HPV, the world’s most common sexually transmitted disease

Fourteen years ago in 2006, the American pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. released Gardasil, the first vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV), the world’s most common viral infection of the reproductive tract. That medicine has since become one of the world’s best-selling vaccines.

Last week, China finally approved a domestically produced competitor to Gardasil. Its name is Cecolin, or 馨可宁 xīn kě níng, and as you would expect, its price is significantly lower in China. Cecolin was co-developed by drug maker Innovax (万泰沧海生物技术 wàn tài cāng hǎi shēngwù jìshù) and Xiamen University.

The drug’s release has led to excitement and pride, but also some concerns in China, as What’s on Weibo reports: