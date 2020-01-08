 Editor's note for Wednesday, January 8, 2020 - SupChina
Editor’s note for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Dear Access member,

Counterpoint: On Monday, I suggested that Beijing’s new chief representative in Hong Kong,  Luò Huìníng 骆惠宁, was sent to the city to crack skulls — metaphorically if not literally — rather than listen to Hongkongers. One reader who has excellent sources in China told me that Luo does, in fact, have a reputation for being a careful listener. The South China Morning Post suggests something similar in this article: Beijing’s new Hong Kong envoy Luo Huining was a surprise choice. Here’s why.

My mind remains open, my heart is inclined to expect the worst.

China’s Polar Frontiers is the name of a new show in two parts from the Sustainable Asia podcast, in which the hosts interview a mix of Chinese and foreign specialists on China and conservation issues in the Arctic and Antarctic.  

Never Defeated is the title of an event at the China Institute in New York on January 29 featuring Yán Lán 阎兰 and Méi Yàn 梅燕, “two of the most influential businesswomen in China.”

The former heads Lazard’s operations in Greater China, and the latter oversees Brunswick Group’s advisory work in China. Both hailing from prominent families, they have experienced firsthand the turmoil of Communist China’s history at the political center.

Our word of the day is Cecolin, or 馨可宁 xīn kě níng, the name of a new domestically produced HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine in China (see story #3).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief

    U.S. Congress report urges sanctions for China’s ‘crimes against humanity’ Previous post
    U.S. Congress report urges sanctions for China’s ‘crimes against humanity’

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 8, 2020

    Indonesia objects to Chinese coast guard near Natuna islands

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 8, 2020

    China makes a new vaccine for HPV, the world’s most common sexually transmitted disease

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 8, 2020

    Foreign books banned from primary schools

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 8, 2020

    Links for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

    The editors January 8, 2020

    It’s complicated: China’s relationship with the bicycle, then and now

    The editors January 8, 2020

