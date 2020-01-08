It’s complicated: China’s relationship with the bicycle, then and now

Despite cycling’s growing popularity and favorable government policies, significant roadblocks exist for the formerly self-styled “Bicycle Kingdom” to reclaim its steel and aluminum throne. And yet, we’re seeing efforts made across the country to do just that, from cycling tourism to cities increasing the number of traffic-easing bicycle lanes to Xi Jinping’s “Healthy China 2030” initiative that lists cycling as promoting physical health. Don Giolzetti, a cycling enthusiast himself, has this story.