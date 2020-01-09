 Liu He to sign some kind of trade deal in Washington sometime next week - SupChina
Liu He to sign some kind of trade deal in Washington sometime next week

Premium Access

Vice Premier Liú Hè 刘鹤

Reuters reports:

China’s Vice Premier Liú Hè 刘鹤, head of the country’s negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign a “Phase 1” deal in Washington next week, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Liu will visit Washington on January 13-15… Negotiating teams from both sides remain in close communication on the particular arrangements of the signing, [according to a commerce ministry spokesperson].

The Chinese delegation will include 10 officials, among them Zhōng Shān 钟山, minister of commerce, Yì Gāng 易纲, governor of the People’s Bank of China, Liào Mín 廖岷, vice minister of finance and Zhèng Zéguāng 郑泽光, vice minister of foreign affairs, as well as China’s ambassador to Washington, Cuī Tiānkǎi 崔天凯, according to a U.S. source familiar with the preparations…

But no version of the text has been made public, and Chinese officials have yet to publicly commit to key points such as increasing imports of U.S. goods and services by $200 billion over two years.

China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, senior agriculture official Hán Jùn 韩俊 said on Tuesday, according to local media group Caixin.

Xinhua confirms (in Chinese) the dates, and that Liu He will lead the delegation, but does not mention the other names in the Reuters report quoted above. Yet most of the names were in the high-level delegation that went to Washington last year in October for the last round of failed talks.

    China schmoozes with the Muslim world Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

