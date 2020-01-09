Podcast for January 9, 2020

Sinica Podcast: The Hong Kong protests: The view from campus

Alejandro Reyes is an associate professor at the University of Hong Kong and a former senior policy adviser to Canada’s assistant deputy minister for Asia Pacific. He talks to Kaiser on this week’s show about the ongoing Hong Kong protests and the spread of violence to some of Hong Kong’s best-known universities in November.

ChinaEconTalk: The changing nature of U.S.-China tech competition

Adam Segal, director of the Digital and Cyberspace Policy Program at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), joins Jordan to talk about technology competition between the United States and China.