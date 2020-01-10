Editors note for January 10, 2020

Dear Access member,

Against my better judgment, I was persuaded by our publisher to make predictions for China news in 2020 in our Red Paper we just published. This weekend, we’ll know if one of them has come true: I said that Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén) will be reelected as Taiwan’s president with “an overwhelming majority.”

Read on for more about Taiwan’s elections, the sad demise of the China Independent Film Festival, and much more.

Our word of the day is 2020 Taiwan elections (2020年台灣大選 èr líng èr líng nián táiwān dàxuǎn).

