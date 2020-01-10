One measure of Islamophobia in China

A new study by Yue Hou, Chuyu Liu, and Charles Crabtree, forthcoming in the Journal of Comparative Economics, has come to this unsurprising but significant conclusion:

Our results show that a Muslim job seeker is more than 50 percent less likely to receive a callback than a Han job seeker, and higher academic merit does not compensate for this bias.

This kind of widespread, significant bias against Muslims may be an important part of understanding why, as The Economist puts it in a new article, “Many Han Chinese don’t mind the gulag for their Uyghur neighbors.”

—Lucas Niewenhuis