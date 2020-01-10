 Podcast for January 10, 2020 - SupChina
Podcast for January 10, 2020

TechBuzz China: Episode 58: China grocery ecommerce: Bloodbath or gold mine?

Tech Buzz 58 1

Hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu talk about grocery ecommerce, or buying fresh food over the internet. The sector, which in China is sometimes taken to include “new retail” concepts such as Alibaba’s Hema, is seen as one of the few remaining “blue ocean” ecommerce opportunities in China, and is attracting a lot of investment and interest.

NüVoices Podcast: Reimagining Hong Kong’s political communities

In this episode, Hong Kong–based writer Jessie Lau speaks with Hong Kong-Canadian journalist and NüVoices chair Joanna Chiu about the generational divides and diverging opinions on the Hong Kong protests that have torn apart families.  

    Related articles

    Editors note for January 10, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 10, 2020

    What to expect in the Taiwan elections

    Anthony Tao January 10, 2020

    ‘Impossible’ to organize independent film festival in today’s China

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 10, 2020

    Technical issues at China’s top aircraft manufacturer

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 10, 2020

    The mental health crisis in Hong Kong

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 10, 2020

    One measure of Islamophobia in China

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 10, 2020

