WEEK IN REVIEW for January 10, 2020

Ep. 58: China grocery ecommerce: Bloodbath or gold mine?

In this first episode of the new decade, co-hosts Rui Ma and Ying-Ying Lu talk about grocery ecommerce, or buying fresh food over the internet. The sector, which in China is sometimes taken to include “New Retail” concepts such as Alibaba’s Hema, is seen as one of the few remaining “blue ocean” ecommerce opportunities in…