 China produces domestic HPV vaccine - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

China produces domestic HPV vaccine

Newsletter

Photo credit: SupChina illustration by Derek Zheng

Human papillomavirus is the world’s most common viral infection of the reproductive tract, and is a leading cause of cervical cancer. In 2006, the American pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co. released Gardasil, the first HPV vaccine, and now one of the world’s best-selling vaccines.

China has now approved a domestically produced competitor to Gardasil. Its name is Cecolin, or 馨可宁 xīn kě níng, and as you would expect, its price is significantly lower in China: 329 yuan ($47) per shot, compared with about $250 per dose of the Gardasil vaccine in the United States.  

What’s on Weibo has details on the new vaccine, and its reception on social media in China — some internet users are worried about quality.

    Share
    Hospitals install security checks to stop violence against doctors Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    U.S.-China trade deal that satisfies no one to be signed Wednesday

    The editors January 13, 2020

    China is schmoozing with the Muslim world

    The editors January 13, 2020

    Hospitals install security checks to stop violence against doctors

    The editors January 13, 2020

    A big win for Tsai Ing-wen and Taiwanese identity

    The editors January 13, 2020

    Beijing opens high-speed train for Winter Olympics, as calls for boycott grow

    The editors January 6, 2020

    Asian airports screen travelers for mystery virus

    The editors January 6, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.