Editor’s note for Monday, January 13, 2020

Dear Access member,

Today, you will all receive our SupChina Weekly Briefing in your inbox at around 8 p.m. EST. This is our weekly roundup of five China stories that we think are the most important and interesting for a general audience. Often, the stories are simplified versions of the more in-depth reports that we have in our Access emails.

Unfortunately, the change in our email system meant that we had no choice but to sign you up for the weekly. Please accept my apologies for any inconvenience caused. If you do not wish to receive the Weekly Briefing, and just want to stick to our daily Access email, you can adjust your subscription preferences by logging in at supchina.com/access and clicking on “Manage Account.” Or, just email subscriptions@supchina.com and we can adjust your newsletter preferences on our end.

We are hiring a business journalist! Click here for details on LinkedIn.

Our partners at the China-Africa Project are looking for contributions of written or multimedia content about the African health and agricultural development sectors. Click here to read their guidelines for submissions.

Our word of the day is landslide (literally “overwhelming”) election victory (壓倒性選舉勝利 yādǎo xìng xuǎnjǔ shènglì).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief