This month’s Kuora columns, by Kaiser Kuo, will examine the Cultural Revolution. Last week’s column was on the role of Máo Zédōng 毛泽东. This week, we consider the Chinese government’s complicated history with — and erratic tolerance for — “scar literature,” both fiction and nonfiction written about that tumultuous period.

“What we have to remember is that the Party itself was the primary target of the Cultural Revolution,” Kaiser writes.

—Anthony Tao