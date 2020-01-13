 Links for Monday, January 13, 2020 - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Links for Monday, January 13, 2020

Premium Access

BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:

Dami Wangxiao, a sub-brand of Chinese online tutoring platform VIPKid, has secured $80 million in its series A funding round led by Tencent and Sequoia Capital, according to a company statement.

Starting as an incubated project nearly two years ago, Dami Wangxiao offers livestreaming of English and math courses to primary school students, with the goal of creating an “immersive” learning experience that makes people feel as if they are attending offline classes.

Trains running on the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, a line that stretches 141 kilometers and serves seven stations, are able to provide superfast 5G mobile service even when they go through tunnels or stop at railway stations, state broadcaster CCTV reported Saturday.

Spicy hot pot dishes that come in self-heating plastic bowls and are ready to eat 15 minutes after being doused with water aren’t just big in China, they are showing how the country’s dining culture has evolved.

The products debuted in 2015, and two years later videos of them went viral on Chinese social networks. As the market quickly expanded, leading hot pot brands began introducing their own instant offerings. The no-fuss meals are now especially popular among young Chinese too busy to cook — despite being more expensive and less “instant” than the microwaveable bento meals sold at convenience stores throughout Asia.

SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND THE ENVIRONMENT:

Thai authorities on Monday confirmed the first case outside China of a patient infected with the new virus behind the Wuhan pneumonia outbreak. The woman, 61, identified as a Chinese tourist from the city in central Hubei Province, has been receiving treatment in a hospital in Nonthaburi near Bangkok since January 8, but is now recovering, according to Bloomberg and Thai media outlets.

Elderly care organizations should meet requirements on aspects such as fire prevention, hygiene and health, environmental protection, food, medicine, buildings and facilities.

[The new set of mandatory national standards] also requires improving the training of senior caregivers and management of pension organizations such as making emergency response plans.

POLITICS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS:

Beijing on Monday defended barring the head of Human Rights Watch from entering Hong Kong, saying non-governmental organisations were responsible for political unrest in the semi-autonomous city and should “pay the proper price”…

“Plenty of facts and evidence show that the relevant NGO has through various means supported anti-China radicals, encouraged them to engage in extremist, violent and criminal activity, and incited Hong Kong independence separatist activities,” Geng said.

  • Xinjiang reeducation camps
    Do coercive reeducation technologies actually work? / LA Review of Books
    Darren Byler tells the story of a Hui Muslim woman who was found guilty of “cyber pre-crimes” and “reeducated,” unsuccessfully. Instead, it only deepened her distrust of other people and the government:

The surveillance system did not change her fundamental sense of reality, or “wash clean their brain” as government documents describe the system goals. While it did make her adapt her behavior, this change was slight compared to the experiences of millions of Uyghurs and Kazakhs who did not possess her relative ethno-racial and class privilege. As a Han-passing, college-educated speaker of Chinese, she was able to navigate the system in ways that are not available to millions of Uyghurs and Kazakhs. She said one of the deepest effects of the system was that she no longer felt as though she could trust other people nor could she rely on government to protect her.

Regardless of why Wáng Yì 王毅 went to the countries he did, the key thing to remember here is that he was there. He was present. He showed up. And that matters…a lot. He didn’t just go to the big countries that tend to dominate the continent’s diplomacy, he went off the beaten path to a place like Bujumbura where most readers of this newsletter (including me) probably can’t find on a map without Google’s help.

  • Four Chinese nationals abducted in Gabon pirate attack rescued: consulate / CGTN
    Four Chinese nationals kidnapped last month off the coast of Gabon have been released and are now reportedly back home in China, according to the Chinese consulate in Lagos. Piracy activity in the Gulf of Guinea, where the Chinese were taken captive, increased significantly in 2019.
    China keeps Kenya, Djibouti guessing on Security Council seat / Daily Nation (Kenya)
    China is wavering on its earlier commitment to back Kenya’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council. Nairobi is competing for the spot against Djibouti and Beijing’s keeping everyone guessing as to who it will back. Chinese officials blamed a “translation error” for last month’s announcement that Beijing would support Kenya for the seat.
  • Who knew? You can “guarantee ethnic unity” with a law
    Tibet government first in China to legislate ethnic unity guarantee / Global Times
    “The government of Southwest China’s Tibet legislated to guarantee ethnic unity for the first time at the ongoing 3rd Session of the 11th People’s Congress of Tibet on Saturday, reflecting the significant role of ethnic unity in the region’s economic and social development, said experts.”
    See also this Global Times piece from 2019: Prisons promote ethnic unity.

SOCIETY AND CULTURE:

There’s no such thing as a distinctive Chinese national sound that mixes tradition and modernity in the same way Mongolians do — at least none that has become a serious commercial player. Instead, China has been left churning out a stream of pale imitations of other countries’ genres.

The Chinese reviews for “The Farewell” have been largely positive, with the film earning a respectable 7.3 out of 10 on Douban and 8.5 out of 10 on ticketing platform Maoyan…

The U.S. production has copped its share of negative reviews from Chinese audiences, too. Many online critics have said the film feels too American, relies heavily on cultural tropes and stereotypes, and “others,” or exotifies, the weighty issues it attempts to address. 

    Share
    Jeremy Lin’s month off, and one of the most-watched La Liga goals ever? Previous post
    The editors

    Jeremy Goldkorn, Anthony Tao, Lucas Niewenhuis, and Jiayun Feng.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, January 13, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 13, 2020

    A big win for Tsai Ing-wen and Taiwanese identity

    Anthony Tao January 13, 2020

    U.S.-China trade deal that satisfies no one to be signed Wednesday

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 13, 2020

    Is China losing the Czech Republic?

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 13, 2020

    China talks to rebel leaders just before Xi’s Myanmar visit

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 13, 2020

    Kuora: The Cultural Revolution

    Anthony Tao January 13, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.