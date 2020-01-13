Sinica Early Access: Military modernization in Xi Jinping’s China

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Professor Tai Ming Cheung of the University of California, San Diego. Tai is the director of the UC Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation (IGCC) and also a leading expert on Chinese national security and defense modernization.

Sinica Early Access is an ad-free, full-length preview of this week’s Sinica Podcast, exclusively for SupChina Access members. Members can learn how to download the show at supchina.com/access.

The Caixin-Sinica Business Brief, episode 108

This week on the Caixin-Sinica Business Brief: China’s trade boss heads to Washington to ink the start of a trade truce, Tesla serves up its first cars in China, and video app Douyin reveals it isn’t just millennials who are fueling its rapid growth.