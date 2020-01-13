 U.S.-China trade deal that satisfies no one to be signed Wednesday - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

U.S.-China trade deal that satisfies no one to be signed Wednesday

Premium Access

“We must bear in mind that the trade war is not over yet — the U.S. hasn’t revoked all its tariffs on China and China is still implementing its retaliatory measures. There are still many uncertainties down the road.”

That is the view from Beijing, as told by Taoran Notes (in Chinese), a WeChat blog that is “affiliated with the official Economic Daily newspaper that is used by Beijing to manage trade talk expectations,” the South China Morning Post reports. The post, made yesterday, was the first from the account in two months.

“The U.S. hasn’t revoked all its tariffs on China” is a vast understatement. According to calculations by Chad Brown at the Peterson Institute of International Economics, the “phase one” trade deal that is expected to be signed in Washington, D.C. this Wednesday will reduce Trump’s tariffs by less than 2 percent — from 21.0 percent to 19.3 percent.

“The deal isn’t what either side said it had wanted,” the Wall Street Journal summarizes (paywall). “The U.S. doesn’t get the fundamental reforms in Chinese economic policy it sought to help American businesses. And levies remain on about $370 billion of China’s exports.”

Back to the status quo we go

Trump is preparing to rebrand a preexisting part of U.S. foreign policy and call it a win, even though it changes little in substance, a separate report in the WSJ suggests (paywall). The upcoming trade pact will establish “at least bi-annual meetings,” tentatively called the Comprehensive Economic Dialogue — essentially just a new name for what was called the Strategic and Economic Dialogue in the Obama administration. If this pattern of rebranding sounds familiar, that’s because it’s exactly what happened with NAFTA.

Another piece of the status quo that is being restored: The Trump administration has agreed to revoke its designation of China as a “currency manipulator,” which was made largely as an act of political symbolism last August.

Other reports about the techno-trade war:

“China’s commitments in the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States were not changed during a lengthy translation process and will be released this week as the document is signed in Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday,” Reuters says.

“Much of the U.S. economy is largely unscathed by two turbulent years of trade war with China, economic indicators show,” the WSJ reports (paywall). However, “economists warn it could take years for the full consequences to be realized.”

“The Trump administration is set to ground one of its biggest civilian drone programmes permanently because the devices have been made at least partly in China,” the Financial Times reports (paywall). Nearly 1,000 drones used by the Department of the Interior are likely to be taken out of service, though “David Bernhardt, secretary of the interior, has not yet signed off on a final policy.”

“Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to double its headcount in China over the next five years,” from 300 to 600, according to Bloomberg (porous paywall). This plan assumes that China “continues down the path of opening up its financial markets.” Company executives are openly salivating about the “‘explosive’ growth in asset management” opportunities in the country. See also, in Pensions & Investments: Foreign managers see new opportunity from Chinese banks.

—Lucas Niewenhuis

    Share
    Is China losing the Czech Republic? Previous post
    Lucas Niewenhuis

    Lucas Niewenhuis is an associate editor at SupChina who helps curate daily news and produce the company's newsletter, app, and website content. Previously, Lucas researched China-Africa relations at the Social Science Research Council and interned at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. He has studied Chinese language and culture in Shanghai and Beijing, and is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

    Related articles

    Editor’s note for Monday, January 13, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 13, 2020

    A big win for Tsai Ing-wen and Taiwanese identity

    Anthony Tao January 13, 2020

    Is China losing the Czech Republic?

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 13, 2020

    China talks to rebel leaders just before Xi’s Myanmar visit

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 13, 2020

    Kuora: The Cultural Revolution

    Anthony Tao January 13, 2020

    Links for Monday, January 13, 2020

    The editors January 13, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.