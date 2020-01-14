 Absurdly bad, sexist academic paper riles up Chinese internet - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Absurdly bad, sexist academic paper riles up Chinese internet

Premium Access

China’s Journal of Glaciology and Geocryology, a Chinese scientific journal that’s been around for more than 40 years, has drawn flak recently after a 2013 paper resurfaced online. Featuring a flattering depiction of a scholar’s “noble qualities” and his wife’s “elegance,” the article was seen as indicative of several serious flaws in Chinese scientific research and academic publishing, such as reciprocal nepotism, a dysfunctional peer review system, and misuse of research funds.

Xú Zhōngmín 徐中民, a researcher working for the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), wrote the 35-page paper “Theory and practice of ecological economics integration framework,” in which he praises his research adviser — and editor of the journal — for his “peaceful personality” and “magical spirit.”

Xu also devotes a large chunk of the paper to praising Xu’s wife for living out an egregiously sexist Chinese idiom, which reads “Ignorance is a woman’s virtue” (女子无才便是德 nǚzǐ wú cái biàn shì dé).

The paper in question was the result of a “major research project” on the Heihe River Basin, which received 2 million yuan ($290,000) from the National Natural Science Foundation of China and took four years for Xu to complete.

Click through to SupChina for the full story.

—Jiayun Feng

    Share
    Links for Tuesday, January 14, 2020 Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Links for Tuesday, January 14, 2020

    The editors January 14, 2020

    Editor’s note for Monday, January 13, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 13, 2020

    A big win for Tsai Ing-wen and Taiwanese identity

    Anthony Tao January 13, 2020

    U.S.-China trade deal that satisfies no one to be signed Wednesday

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 13, 2020

    Is China losing the Czech Republic?

    Lucas Niewenhuis January 13, 2020

    China talks to rebel leaders just before Xi’s Myanmar visit

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 13, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.