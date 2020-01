Dear Access member,

We’re having a SupChina Direct conference call with leading investment analyst Andy Rothman to discuss the “phase one” trade deal that will be signed tomorrow. The call is on Thursday, January 16, at 7 p.m. EST.

Access members can join for free — please click here for more information and to register.

Our word of the day is Lost in Translation (the movie): 迷失在翻译中 míshī zài fānyì zhōng.

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief