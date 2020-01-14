MeToo at China’s top art school

A group of students at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), China’s top art school, are calling on school authorities to fire a professor who has been disciplined for sexual misconduct.

The demand first made headlines on January 10, when one alleged victim posted an audio recording (in Chinese) to social media. The clip features a conversation between her and a member of the school’s discipline committee in which she asks why classes taught by Yáo Shùnxī 姚舜熙, who was found violating policies against sexual misconduct, were on the course schedule again.

The scandal first broke in June 2019, when dozens of students filed a collective complaint against Yao, accusing him of sexual harassment, selling students’ work without their permission, receiving bribes, and fabricating allegations against other instructors at the school.

For details, please click through to SupChina.

—Jiayun Feng