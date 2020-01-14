 Tom Shoesmith on how the escalating tension between the U.S. and China impacts cross-border investment - SupChina
Tom Shoesmith on how the escalating tension between the U.S. and China impacts cross-border investment

Video

We interviewed Tom Shoesmith, a corporate partner at King & Wood Mallesons, at the NEXT China 2019 Conference in New York City on November 21, 2019 for his thoughts about the current climate of cross-border business transactions between China and the U.S. Here is our post-event recap.

