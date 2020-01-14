Xi makes sure he’s checking everyone else’s power

Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, core leader whose wisdom illuminates about half of the top stories from state media every day, General Secretary of the Communist Party, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and President for life, made a speech to China’s corruption watchdog (in Chinese) yesterday. As reported by Xinhua:

“Xi…stressed strengthening checks and oversight over the exercise of power as he demanded consistency in full and strict governance over the Party.”

It’s not his own power that Xi is talking about.

—Jeremy Goldkorn