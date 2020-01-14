 Xi makes sure he’s checking everyone else’s power - SupChina
Xi makes sure he’s checking everyone else’s power

Premium Access

Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, core leader whose wisdom illuminates about half of the top stories from state media every day, General Secretary of the Communist Party, Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and President for life, made a speech to China’s corruption watchdog (in Chinese) yesterday. As reported by Xinhua:

“Xi…stressed strengthening checks and oversight over the exercise of power as he demanded consistency in full and strict governance over the Party.”

It’s not his own power that Xi is talking about.

—Jeremy Goldkorn

    Absurdly bad, sexist academic paper riles up Chinese internet Previous post
    Jeremy Goldkorn

    Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

