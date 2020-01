Dear Access member,

You are invited to the Madison Avenue Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 1, on Madison Avenue. Click here for details and to register (it’s free — we’re media sponsors).

China-focused think tank MacroPolo is looking to recruit students for its Summer Associate Program. Spread the word if you know of suitable candidates.

Our word of the day is coronavirus (冠状病毒 Guānzhuàng bìngdú).

—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief