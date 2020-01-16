 Outrageous nepotism at prestigious finance journal - SupChina
Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

Premium

Join the thousands of executives, diplomats, and journalists that rely on SupChina for daily analysis of the full China story.

Daily Newsletter

All the news, every day. Premium analysis directly from our Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Goldkorn.

24/7 Slack Community

Have China-related questions and want answers? Our Slack community is a place to learn, network, and opine.

Free Live Events & More

Monthly live conference calls with leading experts, free entry to SupChina live events in cities around the world, and more.

Upgrade Now!

"A jewel in the crown of China reporting. I go to it, look for it daily. Why? It adds so much insight into the real China. Essential news, culture, color. I find SupChina superior."
— Max Baucus, former U.S. Ambassador to China

Free

We're a new type of news publication

China news you won't read elsewhere.

Weekly Newsletter

Get a roundup of the most important and interesting stories coming out of China.

Podcasts

Sinica, TechBuzz China, and our 6 other shows are the undisputed champs of China podcasts. Listen now.

Feature Articles

Interactive, web-based deep dives into the real China.

OR… for more in-depth analysis and an online community of China-focused professionals:

Learn About Premium Access Now!
Learn More
Minimize
Learn More
Minimize

Outrageous nepotism at prestigious finance journal

Premium Access

The Chinese Banker, a high-profile Chinese finance journal, has come under fire for a series of personal essays written by a young author over the course of the last 12 years. The contributor, whose first byline for the journal was published at the age of 10, is the son of the journal’s editor-in-chief, Wáng Sōngqí 王松奇. Wang is also the Party secretary of the Institute of Finance, a research facility associated with the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

The controversial essays appeared under the column “A collection of a father and his son’s work.” Created by Wang the elder in 2006, it’s essentially a self-aggrandizing space for him to display his calligraphy, and the writings of his son Wáng Qīngshí 王青石.

The younger Wang’s genius is on display in essays such as “A tribute to four seasons,” written when Wang was a fifth grader. A quote: “Grass has turned green. Flowers are blossoming. Spring is here!”

After the essays were circulated, outraged social media users accused the elder Wang of blatant nepotism and academic misconduct. The backlash prompted the journal to announce that it was “handling the matter” and would release a statement at a later time.

Earlier this week, China’s Journal of Glaciology and Geocryology, a key journal in the field of geography, drew a great deal of criticism for an article in which the author unabashedly praised his adviser for his “noble qualities” in the name of science.

Click through to SupChina for the full story.

—Jiayun Feng

    Share
    The state of China-Africa relations and trade in 2020 Previous post
    Jiayun Feng

    Jiayun was born in Shanghai, where she spent her first 20 years and earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism at Fudan University. Interested in writing for a global audience, she attended the NYU Graduate School of Journalism for its Global & Joint Program Studies, which allowed her to pursue a journalism career along with her interest in international relations. She has previously interned for Sixth Tone and Shanghai Daily.

    Related articles

    Editors note for January 16, 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 16, 2020

    Wuhan reports second death from new coronavirus

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 16, 2020

    A trade deal nobody likes is actually for the best?

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 16, 2020

    Why China likes Elon Musk

    Anthony Tao January 16, 2020

    The state of China-Africa relations and trade in 2020

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 16, 2020

    The meaning of being Chinese

    Jeremy Goldkorn January 16, 2020

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    US-China relations will define the next century. Sign up for our newsletter today.

    the stories pod casts live events business services
    supvideo supchina Access supchina Shop About Us Nonprofit Work with Us Privacy & Copyright

    81 Prospect St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

    SupChina is a New York-based news, education, and business services platform that informs and connects a global audience of business, government, academic, and media professionals through our newsletters, podcasts, videos, website, and professional services marketplace.

    ©2020 supchina.com. All rights reserved.